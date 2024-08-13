‘Is this a joke?’: Rashida Tlaib furious at Blinken for celebrating Geneva Conventions anniversary

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is heckling the State Department for commemorating the anniversary of the Geneva Conventions on Tuesday, accusing the Biden administration of facilitating Israel’s alleged violations of the historic peace agreement.

“Is this a joke?” Tlaib wrote on X regarding a statement from Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mark the occasion.

“You supported sending more U.S. made bombs being used to commit war crimes. The government of Israel bombed hospitals, schools, and tents full of displaced Palestinians. How can you say you are for respecting international human rights laws?”

Blinken had said, “Today we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Geneva Conventions of 1949. The United States reaffirms our steadfast commitment to respecting international humanitarian law and mitigating suffering in armed conflict. We call on others to do the same.”

The Geneva Conventions of 1949 is a set of four peace treaties affirming standards for the treatment of civilians, prisoners of war and other noncombatants.

Her comments come as Israel’s military readies for a possibly imminent attack by Iran in retaliation for the killing of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran.

Despite being a Democrat, Tlaib has been one of President Biden’s harshest critics in terms of Israel.

Tlaib, the only Palestinian American in Congress, is a leader in the growing faction of the progressive left who are critical of Democrats’ traditionally close ties with Israel.

Those fractures have been on full display in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

Twenty-two House Democrats voted with Republicans to censure Tlaib for her comments on Israel on Nov. 7 last year, a month after the attack.

During Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to a joint session of Congress last month, Tlaib mounted a silent protest by holding a sign that read “war criminal” on one side and “guilty of genocide” on the other.

She held the sign up for most of the speech despite appearing to be asked not to do so by House staff several times.

Fox News Digital reached out to the State Department for comment on her recent remarks.