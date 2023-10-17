Israel-Hamas war: Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday in show of support

President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as he tries to send a message of his administration’s commitment to the Jewish state amid its war with Hamas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the visit Monday night, saying the visit will happen “at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world.”

“The president will reaffirm the United States solidarity with Israel and our ironclad commitment to its security,” a White House official said.

FORMER ISRAELI SOLDIER SUGGESTS HOSTAGE RESCUE OPERATIONS BEHIND DELAY IN GROUND INVASION OF GAZA

Blinken also added that Biden will speak to Israeli leaders about how to minimize civilian casualties in the densely populated Gaza Strip, which has been bombarded with Israeli airstrikes.

“The president will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimizes civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas,” he explained.

Israel has urged 1 million residents in Gaza to evacuate the northern end.

The visit coincides with Biden’s pledge to support Israel. The administration has already promised military support, sending U.S. carriers and aid to the region.

On Monday, Biden spoke with several world leaders and his own national security team about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the besieged Gaza over fears the conflict could expand.

Biden spoke by phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about the fallout from Hamas terrorist fighters’ surprise attacks on Israel that left 1,400 dead and retaliatory strikes that have killed at least 2,778 Palestinians. Biden scrapped a planned trip to Colorado on Monday where he was expected to tout his economic agenda.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After visiting Israel, Biden will visit neighboring Jordan to meet with Arab leaders as tensions increase in the region.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Biden will meet with King Abdullah, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

“He will reiterate that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people’s right to dignity and self-determination and discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza,” the White House said of Biden’s upcoming visit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.