Ivanka Trump must testify at father’s civil trial in New York, judge rules

A judge in New York has ruled Friday that Ivanka Trump must take the stand as a witness in the civil case brought against her father, brothers and the Trump Organization – their family business.

The ruling comes after Ivanka Trump was dismissed as a defendant in the case in June. New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, brought a lawsuit against former President Trump last September alleging he and his company misled banks and others about the value of his assets.

Judge Arthur Engoron sided with state attorneys who had argued that Ivanka, the former Trump Organization executive vice president, has relevant information to provide in the case. He cited documents showing that Ivanka Trump continued to have ties to some businesses in New York and still owns Manhattan apartments, according to The Associated Press.

“Ms. Trump has clearly availed herself of the privilege of doing business in New York,” Engoron said. He said her testimony would not be scheduled before Nov. 1, to give her lawyers time to appeal.

Ivanka Trump’s lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, told the judge Friday that state lawyers “just don’t have jurisdiction over her.”

“The idea that somehow Ms. Trump is under the control of the Trump Organization or any of the defendants, her father — anyone who has raised a daughter past the age of 13 knows that they’re not under their control,” Christopher Kise, a lawyer for former President Trump, also told the AP.

Kise maintained that state lawyers “just want another free-for-all on another of President Trump’s children.”

However, Kevin Wallace, a lawyer for the New York State Attorney General’s Office, told the AP that, “She is 100% someone who can come in and testify.”

James claimed that Trump and his children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric, as well as his associates and businesses, allegedly committed “numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation” on their financial statements.

James alleged Trump “inflated his net worth by billions of dollars” and said his children helped him to do so.

When Trump was president, James sued his administration dozens of times, challenging policies on the environment, immigration, education, health care and other issues.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has said the investigation is politically motivated and a “witch hunt.”

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.