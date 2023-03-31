Ivanka Trump says she is ‘pained’ by father’s indictment

Ivanka Trump, daughter of former President Donald Trump, on Friday addressed her father’s indictment.

Ivanka posted the message to social media, saying she was “pained” by the news but thanked those who have contacted her in support.

“I love my father, and I love my country. Today, I am pained for both,” she wrote.

“I appreciate the voices across the political spectrum expressing support and concern.”

After being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, the former president is expected to be arraigned in court Tuesday, a law enforcement source told Fox News.

Judge Juan Merchan will preside over the case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg over alleged hush money payments Trump made to porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016.

Trump is scheduled to be arraigned at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Merchan’s courtroom in New York City.

In addition to Trump’s personal attorney Joe Tacopina, a second source has confirmed that Trump has made arrangements with the district attorney’s legal team to surrender without handcuffs. Detectives with the DA’s office will handle the arrest.

Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner moved to Miami after spending four years in Washington, D.C., and serving in the former Trump administration.

She does not intend to play a role in her father’s 2024 presidential campaign nor a possible second administration.

Fox News’ Marta Dhanis and Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.