James Carville says third-party candidate going to get ‘a lot of f—ing votes’ in 2024

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Democrat strategist James Carville says a third-party candidate in the presidential race will get “a lot of f—ing votes” in 2024.

“The third party is going to get a lot of f—king votes in 2024. I’m just telling you,” Carville said. “Unless something really changes, and it’s hard for me to see the change.”

Carville made the comments on a recent episode of his “Politics War Room” podcast while speaking about the Iowa caucuses, which he did not view as overly impressive for former President Trump, who garnered 51% of the vote.

UPENN, WHICH HOSTS BIDEN’S THINK TANK, SEES CHINESE DONATIONS SOAR, INCLUDING FROM CCP-LINKED SOURCES

Carville said that the figure against what he views as “not overly impressive opponents” shows “substantial doubts among more than a sliver of the Republican Party” for Trump. He said the same is true for President Biden among Democrats.

“It’s just hard for me not to see an uninspiring election with the third party doing really well,” Carville said.

BIDEN HAS BEEN SECRETLY MEETING WITH DONORS TO EASE CONCERNS, INCLUDING HIS AGE AND ENERGY: REPORT

The strategist later said he feared such a scenario would take away votes from Biden and Democrats.

“I don’t know that, but it’s my great fear,” he added.

He predicted if a third-party candidate ran in 2024, they’d get a “sh–load more” than 3% of the vote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carville has been outspoken about several concerns with regard to Biden. He previously said that leading Democrats told him to stop discussing the president’s tough road to winning reelection while harping on his less-than-stellar poll numbers and popularity.

“Nobody is saying, ‘James, you’re wrong,'” he said in October. “They’re saying, ‘James, you can’t say that.'”