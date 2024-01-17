Jamie Dimon says Trump ‘wasn’t wrong’ about critical issues, warns Biden campaign on MAGA label

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon praised former President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy, immigration, China and other issues in an interview this week.

Dimon made the comments defending “MAGA” voters during an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Wednesday.

“When people say ‘MAGA,’ they’re actually looking at people voting for Trump, and they think they’re voting — they’re basically scapegoating them, that you are like him. But I don’t think they’re voting for Trump because of his family values,” Dimon said of the former president.

Dimon hesitated from fully endorsing Trump’s rhetoric on sensitive topics, but said it was clear many voters found value in his first term as president.

“I don’t like how he said things about Mexico […] but he wasn’t wrong about some of these critical issues, and that’s why they’re voting for him,” Dimon told CNBC. “I think people should be a little more respectful of our fellow citizens.”

“I mean, really, can we just stop that stuff and actually grow up and treat other people with respect and listen to them a little bit?” he continued. “I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign.”

It is only the latest commentary Dimon has offered on economic issues facing citizens across the country.

Dimon said earlier this month that he is not convinced the Federal Reserve can achieve a soft landing as a result of their most aggressive rate hike campaign since the 1980s.

During an exclusive interview on “Mornings with Maria” on Tuesday, Dimon warned about the possibility of a looming recession, while comparing the financial state to the turbulent period of 50 years ago when the nation endured a decade of high inflation.

“I look at a lot of things, and forget just economic models for a second, $2 trillion of fiscal deficit, the infrastructure and IRA act, the green economy, the re-militarization of the world, the restructuring of trade are all inflationary,” he told host Maria Bartiromo. “And that looks a little more like the 1970s to me.”

Fox News Digital’s Kristen Altus contributed to this report.