Jasmine Crockett claims Trump is ‘terrified of smart, bold Black women’ after president’s ‘low IQ’ jab

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, responded to President Donald Trump Sunday afternoon on X, saying he is “terrified” of “smart, bold Black women” telling him the truth.

The post was in response to an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” where Trump said Crockett was a “low IQ person,” and voiced concerns about the future of the Democratic Party.

“For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot,” Crockett wrote in the X post. “Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable. So keep talking…”

The social media response was not her first time addressing Trump’s remarks.

JASMINE CROCKETT SETS SIGHTS ON TOP DEMOCRATIC SEAT ON OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE: REPORTS

Following the president’s interview, Crockett sounded off on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night talk show, saying she would “absolutely” take a head-to-head IQ test against Trump.

JASMINE CROCKETT ROASTED FOR WORRYING ABOUT EFFECT OF DEPORTATION ON OTHER COUNTRIES

Crockett, a first-term Democrat who has been criticized for several controversial comments this year, often voices her opinions on social media — where she has accumulated more than a million followers.

In March, she was scorched online for failing to apologize for calling Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott , who uses a wheelchair, “Governor Hot Wheels.”

She claimed on X that she was not thinking about the paralyzed governor’s condition when she made the remarks, but then took shots at Trump supporters — calling her gaffe “yet another distraction.”

SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS OVER JASMINE CROCKETT ‘GASLIGHTING’ ABOUT CALLING ABBOTT ‘GOVERNOR HOT WHEELS’

“I’m even more appalled that the very people who unequivocally support Trump—a man known for racially insensitive nicknames and mocking those with disabilities — are now outraged,” she wrote in the post. “Keep that same energy for all people, not just your political adversaries.

“Finally, this is yet another distraction. Instead of obsessing over and hanging on to my every word, maybe my political foes should focus on doing the work of the people who elected us to improve their lives.”

REP. JASMINE CROCKETT SAYS DEMOCRATS NEED TO BE ‘OK WITH PUNCHING’ IN RACES AGAINST TED CRUZ, REPUBLICANS

Randy Weber, R-Texas, Crockett’s fellow delegation member, responded to her explanation by telling her “words have meanings & actions have consequences.

“I look forward to introducing my resolution to censure you for your words and actions,” Weber wrote.

Crockett also previously called for DOGE head Elon Musk to be “taken down,” and said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, should be “knocked over the head, like, hard.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The White House and Crockett did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Michael Dorgan contributed to this report.