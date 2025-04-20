Jasmine Crockett slammed for comparing Trump to MS-13 member: ‘Complete lunatic’

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, took social media heat after arguing that President Donald Trump is worse than an alleged member of the notorious MS-13 gang.

“She got a bad case of [Trump Derangement Syndrome],” one social media user said of Crockett Saturday, adding that the lawmaker “knows we Texans are coming for her seat in Congress in 2026.”

The comment comes after Crockett’s interview with MSNBC host Katie Phang on Saturday, where the Democratic lawmaker said Kilmar Abrego Garcia, an illegal immigrant who was recently deported, was “a lot less criminal” than Trump.

“I mean, we know that they admitted that they were wrong. Now they’re trying to double back and say, ‘Well, he’s this terrible person and all this kind of stuff.’ But here’s the reality. As far as I’m concerned, he’s a lot less criminal than the person that’s sitting in the White House, because last time I checked, he doesn’t have any criminal convictions,” Crockett said of the deported Garcia.

The interview also featured Crockett tearing up after Phang offered her praise for her “continuing support for democracy” on what was likely Crockett’s last appearance on the recently canceled show.

But the interview wasn’t well-received by many users on X, with one user calling the whole segment a “clown show.”

“She is a complete lunatic,” another user said.

“What clowns,” added another. “This is so cringe.”

For her part, Phang also appeared to get choked up during the interview while promising Crockett that she hasn’t “seen the last of me.”

“You can’t have me crying at the beginning of a show. Jasmine. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, you’re not… You haven’t seen the last of me. Thank you for being here and getting us started today. I always appreciate you,” Phang said.

Crockett’s office did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.