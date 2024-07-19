Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean in family box with Trump at Republican National Convention

[[{“value”:”

Former President Trump arrived at the final night of the 2024 Republican National Convention and walked out to AC/DC’s “Back In Black” to a rowdy crowd.

Former first lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, among other Trump family members, are expected in the family box tonight as the former president takes the stage for the highly anticipated speech.

Also sharing the box with the Trump family is country music star Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean.

The Aldean duo has been vocal Trump supporters for years. After the assassination attempt on Trump last weekend, Aldean posted to Instagram to show his support and well-wishes for “45”.

“This is what a Warrior looks like!,” Aldean wrote in his caption attached to a photograph of Trump with blood on his face and a stiff arm raised to the crowd of campaign rally attendees in Butler, Pennsylvania. “@realdonaldtrump we are thinking about u and praying for you and your family. God has a bigger plan for you, my friend, and I think we all know what that is by now.”

The “She’s Country” singer concluded, “My heart goes out to the victims’ families as well. They are the ones left to pick up the pieces of this cowardly act.”

Volunteer firefighter, Corey Comperatore, 50, died during the assassination attempt, shielding his family from bullets and two others were injured at the rally.

Brittany Aldean shared the same photograph to her own account and wrote, “They done messed up now.”

“What a sad day in history, but what a fighter he is,” she wrote. “TRUMP 2024.”

In November 2023, the five-time Grammy Award nominee made headlines when he released a song titled “Try That In A Small Town,” which was featured on his “Highway Desperado” album.

Controversy surrounded the song as the video was debuted to fans featuring burning buildings and rioters lighting police cars on fire. Aldean released the video years after violent protests and looting ensued in the months following the death of George Floyd by police in Minnesota.

Country Music Television pulled the video amid backlash.

The song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem offered her support for Aldean and his song at the time after much backlash, saying she was “shocked” by the attempt to “cancel” him. She invited him to play in the Mount Rushmore State anytime.

Aldean is expected to perform tomorrow night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

