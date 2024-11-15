Javier Milei first world leader to meet with President-elect Trump: ‘Greatest political comeback in history’

The president of Argentina is the first foreign leader to meet in person with President-elect Trump since Trump’s win last week.

Javier Milei, known as “the Lion,” has gained notoriety worldwide for his pro-market policies that have slashed Argentine inflation since he took elected office last year.

He attended the America First Policy Institute’s (AFPI) gala Thursday evening at Mar-a-Lago and will stay through the CPAC Investor Summit that ends Saturday.

President-elect Trump and President Milei met earlier Thursday, and the encounter “went well,” according to an anonymous source via The Associated Press.

He posted to social media site X, sharing his plans with President-elect Trump for the week ahead, claiming he will be the only other president in attendance at the summit.

As Milei was ushered out the door to the AFPI gala Thursday, he told the Argentine outlet Clarion, “We’re going to plant the ideas of freedom high.”

During his address at the gala, Milei congratulated Trump on his resounding win through an interpreter, saying “this has been the greatest political comeback in history, defying the entire political establishment, even at the risk of his own life.”

He also thanked Elon Musk for his role boosting his social media site X for President-elect Trump and communication worldwide.

“There is a silent or rather silent majority that has begun to make itself heard despite the enemies of freedom clinging to power through propaganda, distortion and censorship,” said Milei. “And this is why I would especially like to thank the great Elon Musk for the wonderful job he has been doing to save humanity in communication around the world.”



The Argentine president then claimed that what happened in the U.S. elections last week is similar to his own election last year, with the “party of freedom” taking a victory lap.

Milei is considered to be a Trump-like figure in South America, marketing black hats similar to red MAGA hats for fans labeled “las Fuerzas del Cielo” or “the Forces from Heaven.” He also famously wielded a chainsaw at a political rally, vowing to slash wasteful government spending.

“I am exhilarated to be able to share with a new United States administration that same love for freedom. And I’m convinced that together we will restore it to the place it deserves,” Milei said in his remarks.

President-elect Trump took the stage after Milei’s speech, thanking the Argentine president for his congratulations and commending his leadership.

“And, Javier, I’d like to congratulate you on the job you’ve done for Argentina,” said Trump. “Your speech was beautiful, but the job you’ve done is incredible. Make Argentina great again. You know MAGA. He’s a MAGA person. And you know he’s doing that. He’s actually. He’s actually doing that.

“You know, I’d say you’ve done a fantastic job in a very short period of time. It’s an honor to have you here.”

The office of Argentine President Javier Milei did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.