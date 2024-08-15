JD Vance agrees to debate Tim Walz on Oct. 1

Ohio Sen. JD Vance announced Thursday that he has accepted an invitation to debate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

“The American people deserve as many debates as possible, which is why President Trump has challenged Kamala to three of them already,” Vance wrote in a post on X. “Not only do I accept the CBS debate on October 1st, I accept the CNN debate on September 18th as well. I look forward to seeing you at both!”

Walz, who is Vice President Harris’ running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket, said on X yesterday “See you on October 1, JD.”

CBS News said in a prior statement that it invited both candidates to a debate in New York City, with Oct. 1 being one of the available dates.

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” the network said.

Although Vance said on X that he would debate Walz on CNN on Sept. 18 – it’s not immediately clear if Walz will attend that date.

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital, but later released a statement saying “The debate about debates is over.

“Donald Trump’s campaign accepted our proposal for three debates — two presidential and a vice presidential debate. Assuming Donald Trump actually shows up on September 10 to debate Vice President Harris, then Governor Walz will see JD Vance on October 1 and the American people will have another opportunity to see the vice president and Donald Trump on the debate stage in October,” the Harris campaign said.

JD Vance then responded to the campaign’s statement by writing on X “Tim Walz refuses to deploy!”

“In all seriousness, if you want to be the VP of the United States, you should make your pitch directly to the American people. A debate is an opportunity to take your case to voters without a teleprompter or a script. Can’t imagine why anyone would say no,” he said.

CNN is quoting a spokesperson as saying that the network “invited both Senator Vance and Governor Walz to a Vice Presidential debate this fall, and Senator Vance has accepted.”

“We are always in communication with the campaigns around opportunities for the American public to hear from leading candidates for President and Vice President of the United States, and we look forward to this programming in the fall,” the spokesperson added.

Fox News’ Kaitlin Sprague and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.