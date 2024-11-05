JD Vance blames economic woes on Harris leadership during election eve night rally in Pennsylvania

Donald Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, blamed Kamala Harris’ poor leadership over the last four years for the economic woes Americans have faced, such as increased housing costs, lost jobs, inflation and higher than average credit delinquency rates, during a rally in Pennsylvania Monday night.

“She’s been in Washington for four years, and the consequence is that our fellow citizens are seeing credit card delinquency rates going through the roof, unaffordable housing, unaffordable grocery prices,” Vance said on Election Day eve from a venue in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

“You know, 8% of our fellow citizens can’t afford to pay their car payments right now because of Kamala Harris’ policies. The state of Pennsylvania, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has seen a bigger increase in the cost of groceries than any state in the entire union. Pennsylvania families are being crushed by the cost of everything from groceries to housing.”

In battleground Pennsylvania, one of the most coveted states for both candidates this election cycle, inflation remains higher than the national average. In September, food prices in Philadelphia were up 3.7% annually, compared to the national average of 1.3%. Meanwhile, energy prices in the Philadelphia metro area have increased at more than double the rate of the national average.

Vance described Harris’ record when it comes to the economy as a “failure” and insisted she has no plan to fix it. He blasted the vice president over her approach to taxes as well, noting that she plans to let former President Trump’s tax cuts expire, which Vance said will lead to “every single person” paying thousands of dollars in extra taxes each year.

“She thinks we ought to raise taxes on American citizens and reward foreign corporations that ship American jobs overseas,” Vance argued from his podium Monday night. “You know what Donald J. Trump thinks? President Trump thinks that we ought to cut your taxes and punish the corporations that are shipping American jobs overseas.”

American jobs would be at risk under a potential Harris administration, Vance also added, pointing out that a recent jobs report showed 28,000 private sector jobs disappeared last month. “We lost 46,000 manufacturing jobs under Kamala Harris’ leadership,” he told the crowd. “But you know what? You know who we did hire? We hired a lot of government bureaucrats.”

While Vance insisted that Harris’ policy record was poor on the economy and proves she would do little for Pennsylvanians’ cost-of-living concerns, the Ohio Senator praised former President Trump for already delivering a strong economy when he was president.

“We want the president who had inflation at 1.5%.” Vance implored rally goers. “We know that Donald J Trump’s leadership delivered the fastest rising take-home pay in 40 years in the United States of America. He already did it.”

Vance added that Trump has plans to increase the supply of housing, something the Harris campaign has also proposed, and said that the former president would fight to lower mortgage interest rates as well.

Vance, Trump and Harris all spent time in Pennsylvania on Election Day eve, as they campaigned across numerous battleground states. Trump rallied Monday in Reading and Pittsburgh, while Harris spent time in Allentown, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. During Harris’ rally in Allentown, she told rally goers that she would strengthen the economy by cutting taxes on the middle-class, while raising them for the nation’s most wealthy and for corporations. She also insisted she would make everyday costs, like childcare, more affordable, and work to reduce costs for seniors.

“It is my pledge to you that when I walk in the White House – instead of stewing over an enemy’s list – I will spend every day working on my to-do list on your behalf full of priorities that are about improving your life about bringing down the cost of living,” Harris said from Allentown Monday. “About banning corporate price gouging on groceries, about making housing and child care more affordable. My plan will be about cutting taxes for workers in middle-class families and small businesses. Lowering health care costs, including the cost of home care for home care for our seniors.”