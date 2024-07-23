JD Vance calls for 25th Amendment to be invoked after Biden exits presidential campaign

During his second rally of the day, vice presidential nominee JD Vance once again called on Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment following President Biden’s announcement on Monday that he was exiting the presidential race.

“Can anybody just admit that if Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he ain’t fit to serve as President of the United States either?” Vance asked the crowd. “And if Kamala Harris is too blind or too corrupt to admit to the American people that Joe Biden should have never been in there, she’s not fit to serve, either. We got to get them both out of there.”

Vance continued, adding that he was just as shocked as everyone else to find out Biden had dropped out of the race.

“My wife told me that Joe Biden had decided to withdraw from the presidential race. Now, see, you guys are excited about that. I don’t know, I was looking forward to debating Kamala Harris actually,” Vance said. “I was promised a debate with Kamala Harris, and that’s what I plan to get.”

Vance argued that making Harris the presidential nominee is dangerous as she is even worse than Biden.

“Now, history will remember Joe Biden as not just a quitter, which he is, but one of the worst presidents of the United States of America. But my friends, Kamala Harris is a million times worse, and everybody knows it,” Vance explained.

“She signed up for every single one of Joe Biden’s failures, and she lied about his mental capacity to serve as president. Our country has been saddled for three and a half years with a president who cannot do the job. And that is all because Kamala Harris and the rest of the Democrats lied about his ability to be our president. I think we ought to kick them all out come November and replace him with some people who care about this country,” Vance said.

Vance added more points about Harris and her failure to secure the border.

“Harris is actually even more extreme than Biden, even though that’s hard to believe. She wants to totally decriminalize illegal immigration. She supported abolishing ICE and wanted to defund the police. Even Joe Biden never went so far as to say he wanted to defund the police,” Vance said.

“There is simply no way that you can sit here and say the policies of Joe Biden have worked, which is to say that we got to kick Kamala Harris out of the Oval Office. Don’t give her a chance,” Vance urged.

Vance, once again, called what is happening to the Democratic Party a threat to democracy.

“Democrats are the ones who want to throw out 14 million ballots and not elect Kamala Harris, but select Kamala Harris with a bunch of billionaires and Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi making the decision instead of Democrat voters. It’s disgraceful. And that’s the threat to American democracy, that corruption and that broken process,” Vance said.

Vance offered the crowd an open invitation to the Republican Party where their vote would matter and be heard.

“If you are a Democrat primary voter, they don’t give a damn about you because they don’t give a damn who you voted for. If you are a Democrat and you look at this corrupt process, I invite you to the Republican Party. We want to make America great again. We believe in elections. We believe in persuading voters, not lying to them for three and a half years and then doing a switcheroo,” Vance said.