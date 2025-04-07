JD Vance honors his mother at White House for reaching 10 years sobriety

Vice President JD Vance honored his mother, Beverly Aikins, at the White House Monday to commemorate her reaching 10 years of sobriety.

“I remember when I gave my (Republican National Committee) convention speech, which was the craziest thing, and I even said during the speech that we would have your 10-year medallion ceremony at the White House,” Vance said in the White House’s Roosevelt Room, according to the Washington Examiner.

VANCE’S ‘AMERICA FIRST’ APPROACH GOES GLOBAL, TAKES HARDLINE MESSAGE TO GREENLAND

“Well, here we are,” Vance said. “And you made it, and we made it. And most importantly, you’re celebrating a very, very big milestone. And I’m just very proud of you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vance outlined his mother’s battle with sobriety and substance abuse in his book, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis,” published in 2016. Specifically, the book chronicles Aikins’ struggle with opioid addiction.

Those who joined Vance at the White House on Monday include his wife, Usha Vance, as well as the couple’s three children, according to the Examiner.