JD Vance vows to ‘never stop fighting’ for Americans following election victory

Vice President-elect JD Vance is declaring Wednesday that he will “never stop fighting” for the American people following his election victory with President-elect Donald Trump.

In a post on X, the Ohio senator thanked his wife for “making it possible to do this” and “To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level.

“And to the American people, for their trust. I will never stop fighting for ALL of you,” Vance added.

Vance said earlier this morning during Trump’s victory speech in Palm Beach, Florida, that “I think that we just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.

“After the greatest political comeback in American history, we are going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history under Donald Trump’s leadership,” he also said.

Trump, speaking to Vance, said, “I want to be the first to congratulate our great – now I can say – Vice president-elect of the United States, JD Vance.”

“He’s turned out to be a good choice. I took a little heat at the beginning, but he was, I knew the brain was a good one. About as good as it gets,” Trump added.

With Vance poised to take on the role of vice president next year, Ohioans will now need someone else to fill his Senate seat.

Initially, Ohio’s governor will tap someone to fill the void caused by Vance vacating the seat. Later, there will be a special election to fill the remainder of Vance’s Senate term, according to Ohio law.

