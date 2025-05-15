Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney

Former judge Jeanine Pirro was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

Pirro, 73, will now lead a team of attorneys in defending President Donald Trump’s administration in court as well as prosecuting local crimes in the nation’s capital.

“Congratulations ⁦Judge Jeanine⁩ who will soon make DC Great Again!” Sergi Gor, the director White House Office of Presidential Personnel, wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.