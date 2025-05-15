Jeanine Pirro sworn in as interim US attorney
Former judge Jeanine Pirro was sworn in as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C. on Thursday.
Pirro, 73, will now lead a team of attorneys in defending President Donald Trump’s administration in court as well as prosecuting local crimes in the nation’s capital.
“Congratulations Judge Jeanine who will soon make DC Great Again!” Sergi Gor, the director White House Office of Presidential Personnel, wrote on social media.
