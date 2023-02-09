Jill Biden caught fundraising during Biden’s State of the Union speech

First lady Jill Biden was quick to capitalize on the State of the Union publicity to raise money for Democrats, appearing to sign a fundraising text within the first half of her husband’s speech.

“It’s Jill. I’m so proud of Joe,” the text blast read. “But there’s more for this team to accomplish. Can you chip in $20 to the DNC to get it done?”

The Democratic National Committee’s fundraising blitz, signed by the first lady, came at 9:20pm ET – just 20 minutes into the president’s roughly 90 minute speech.

JILL BIDEN, DOUG EMHOFF SHARE KISS AHEAD OF BIDEN STATE OF THE UNION

President Biden delivered his second State of the Union speech Tuesday evening before Congress. Biden touted the progress made under his administration during his speech, receiving backlash from Republicans in the chamber on the border and budget cuts.

The first lady drew headlines earlier in the evening over her exchange with the second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, when the pair shared a kiss that went viral on Twitter.

Jill Biden sat alongside Emhoff and the family of Tyre Nichols, who were featured guests of President Biden at his State of the Union address. Nichols was pulled over by police and fatally beaten last month in Memphis, Tennessee.