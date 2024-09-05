Jim Jordan subpoenas Biden admin over Kamala Harris ‘border czar’ role

The House Judiciary Committee sent a subpoena for information on Vice President Kamala Harris’ efforts in her capacity as “border czar” amid concerns about unaccompanied migrant children.

Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, subpoenaed Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra on Wednesday over accusations that the Biden administration has lost track of thousands of children who crossed the border unaccompanied by a parent or guardian.

“According to new Committee estimates, ‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris and HHS have LOST contact with 145,000+ unaccompanied alien children after placing them with sponsors, including ILLEGAL ALIENS,” the committee posted on X. “We’re subpoenaing more information from ‘Border Czar’ Harris and HHS about these UACs.”

Jordan compelled Becerra to turn over documents “sufficient to show the number of unaccompanied alien children whom HHS has been unable to contact directly through Safety and Well-being Calls after such UACs’ release to a sponsor,” according to a copy of the subpoena obtained by Fox News Digital.

“[A]lthough HHS claims to be unaware of the information that the Committee is seeking, HHS has known about the Committee’s specific request and subpoena for more than six months and appears to possess responsive documents and information,” Jordan wrote. “Indeed, in calls with Committee staff, HHS has acknowledged it understands the Committee’s requests.”

Instead of heeding those requests, Jordan alleged that HHS “spent more than a year obstructing the Committee’s oversight, including by disingenuously framing the Committee’s request for data regarding UACs who fail to answer Safety and Well-being calls as separate and distinct from the Committee’s request for the number of UACs HHS has been unable to contact.”

“In light of HHS’s continued obstruction, and in an effort to facilitate the prompt production of the material the Committee seeks, the Committee is left with no choice but to issue another subpoena to compel the production of information regarding the total number of UACs who themselves have failed to answer a Safety and Well-being call after being placed with a sponsor,” the subpoena letter said.

While the subpoena does not target Harris directly, Jordan’s actions are part of broader House Republican efforts to scrutinize the Democrat presidential nominee’s record as President Biden’s vice president in the lead-up to the November election.

Harris’ candidacy has renewed GOP scrutiny of her role in tackling the root causes of mass migration from Central and South America, a mission handed to her early on in Biden’s term.

In addition to the letter and subpoena for Becerra, Jordan’s committee is planning two hearings on “the Biden-Harris Border Crisis” – a Friday panel in Harris’ home state of California and another hearing in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

HHS said it does not comment on ongoing litigation, when reached for a response. Fox News Digital also reached out to the vice president’s office for comment.