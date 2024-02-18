Jimmy Carter, 99, marks one year in home hospice care

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Former President Jimmy Carter has now been in hospice care for one year.

The 39th president, who turned 99 in October, entered hospice care on Feb. 18, 2023. The Carter Center said America’s longest living president would spend his “remaining time” at his Georgia home in hospice care instead of continuing cancer treatments.

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention,” the center said at the time. “He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

On Saturday, his family told USA Today in a statement about the 99-year-old: “The Carter family is grateful for the many expressions of love they have received and the continued respect for their privacy during this time. The family is pleased that his decision last year to enter hospice care has sparked so many family discussions across the country on an important subject.”

The vast majority of patients spend fewer than three months in hospice, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

Carter was diagnosed with cancer in early 2015, after doctors performed liver surgery, according to a statement from the Carter Center, which made it clear that his cancer had spread to other parts of his body.

In December 2015, Carter told his Sunday School class that he no longer had cancer.

By May, Carter’s grandson Jason said his grandfather was still receiving updates on the Carter Center’s humanitarian work and enjoying treats like ice cream.

“They’re just meeting with family right now, but they’re doing it in the best possible way: the two of them together at home,” Jason Carter told The Associated Press of his grandfather and grandmother, Rosalynn Carter, who was still alive at the time.

Rosalynn Carter died last November at 96 years old after being admitted to hospice care. She was at their Georgia home at the time. Carter attended Rosalynn’s funeral.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Carter said in a statement at the time. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

They had been married for 77 years.