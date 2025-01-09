Jimmy Carter’s funeral will bring all five living presidents together in Washington, D.C.

Supporters and friends of the late President Carter will attend his funeral Thursday at Washington, D.C.’s National Cathedral.

The service, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m., comes as President Biden declared Thursday a National Day of Mourning for the 38th president, who died Dec. 29 at the age of 100.

The so-called presidents’ club — the five living men who once occupied the White House — will all gather for the event. President Biden and former presidents Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama and President-elect Trump will come together for the first time since the 2018 funeral of former President George H.W. Bush.

Biden will deliver the eulogy.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., are also expected to attend, along with their Democratic counterparts, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Tributes began Jan. 4, when a motorcade carried Carter’s body through his hometown of Plains, Georgia, before heading to Atlanta and the Carter Presidential Center, where family and loved ones paid tribute.

Carter then lay in repose at the Carter Center and then the Capitol, where the public could pay respects from Tuesday evening through early Thursday.

JIMMY CARTER, 39TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, DEAD AT 100

After the D.C. service, the Carter family will head back to Plains for a private ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church and another procession through Plains, where supporters are encouraged to line the streets for the motorcade before he’s buried on his property next to his late wife, Rosalynn, who died in 2023.

Carter, the former governor of Georgia, won the presidency in 1976. He was guided by his devout Christian faith and determined to restore faith in government after Watergate and Vietnam. But after four years in office and impaired by stubborn, double-digit inflation and high unemployment, he was roundly defeated for re-election by Ronald Reagan.

AN ‘EXTRAORDINARY MAN’: FORMER PRESIDENT CARTER LIES IN STATE AT CAPITOL AHEAD OF STATE FUNERAL

While in the White House, Carter established full diplomatic relations with China and led the negotiation of a nuclear limitation treaty with the Soviet Union. Domestically, he led several conservation efforts, showing the same love of nature as president as he did as a young farmer in Plains.

Carter lived out the rest of his years in the unassuming ranch house he’d built with his wife in 1961, building homes with Habitat for Humanity and making forays back into foreign policy when he felt it was needed, a tendency that made his relationship with the presidents’ club, at times, tense.

He earned a living in large part by writing books — 32 in all — but didn’t cash in on seven-figure checks for giving speeches or take any cushy board jobs as other presidents have.

In his spare time, Carter, a deeply religious man who served as a deacon for the Maranatha Baptist Church of Plains, enjoyed fishing, running and woodworking.

Carter is survived by his four children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.