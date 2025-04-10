FOX Political News 

John Cornyn scores Tim Scott endorsement, but John Rich calls Cornyn ‘the Lindsey Graham of Texas’

Kevin

National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., is supporting Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for re-election as the Lone Star State incumbent faces a challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton – but country music star John Rich has sided with Paxton, who announced a U.S. Senate bid this week.

“John Cornyn is a leader who delivers on President Trump’s agenda and for the people of Texas in the U.S. Senate. He’s a proven fighter, man of faith, and essential part of the Republican Senate Majority,” Scott asserted in a post on X.

John Rich compared Cornyn to Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and expressed support for Paxton.

TEXAS AG KEN PAXTON ANNOUNCES RUN FOR US SENATE

Left: Sen. John Cornyn; Right: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

“Cornyn is the Lindsey Graham of Texas… and that’s about the WORST thing you could say about someone in my book,” Rich declared in a post on X, adding, “@KenPaxtonTX Go get ’em!”

A Cornyn campaign spokesperson contacted by Fox News Digital on Thursday had not provided a comment from the lawmaker by the time of publication, and a Graham campaign spokesperson declined to comment.

President Donald Trump drew conservative backlash after endorsing Graham for re-election last month.

CORNYN’S RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN SPARKS QUESTIONS ON BOTH PARTY FLANKS AS DEMS CHASE ‘THE GHOST OF A BLUE TEXAS’

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., supported Cornyn last month as the lawmaker launched his re-election bid.

“I’ve been honored to work alongside @JohnCornyn – one of the most effective and respected conservative leaders in the country. He was tireless and instrumental in building our majority. We need to keep him in the Senate & in the fight to deliver on President Trump’s agenda,” Thune declared in a post on X.

FACING POSSIBLE PRIMARY CHALLENGE FROM TRUMP ALLY, LONG-SERVING SENATOR GETS BACKING OF LEADER THUNE

Sens. John Thune, John Cornyn, and Tim Scott in 2021

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, expressed support for Paxton this week, tweeting, “Ken Paxton for Senate!”

   