John Durham to testify before House Judiciary Committee after releasing scathing report

Special Counsel John Durham will testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee about his report in June, a source has told Fox News on Friday.

The hearing will happen on Wednesday, June 21.

The day before, Durham will appear before the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door briefing.

Durham has found that the Department of Justice and FBI “failed to uphold their mission of strict fidelity to the law” when it launched the Trump-Russia investigation.

The FBI’s original investigation, known as “Crossfire Hurricane,” looked into whether the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

