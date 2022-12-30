John Fetterman hasn’t given a single interview since election, amid questions about fitness

Pennsylvania Democrat Senator-elect John Fetterman has not given a single interview since the 2022 midterm elections amid questions about his fitness for office.

Fetterman has become a media darling since his election victory, with liberal publications fawning over him and declaring him one of the “most stylish” people in America for his patented Saturday morning yardwork chic.

The incoming Democrat senator even got a spot alongside his wife in Christian Bale’s new move “The Pale Blue Eye” for his “face that fits in the 1830s.”

However, even with all the media attention and acting credits he is getting for his November win over Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz, Fetterman has yet to give an intervivew — even as questions remain about his physical fitness for office.

Fetterman’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s questions about the sentator-elect’s low media profile.

While Fetterman himself is not giving interviews, his communications team and wife are not shying away from the spotlight.

Fetterman’s communications team did a Q&A with Slate magazine earlier this month, when they talked about their campaign communications strategy.

Fetterman’s wife, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, did her own puff piece interview with the LGBT publication the Washington Blade.

Fetterman’s’ fitness for office after his stroke was a key issue during his campaign to the U.S. Senate, which saw the Democrat leaning on transcription technology in order to debate Oz.

The one and only debate was believed to have gone poorly for Fetterman, with his campaign attacking Nexstar, the transcribing company who worked the debate, after the poor performance.