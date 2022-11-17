Jordan rips media, intel experts for dismissing Hunter Biden emails as ‘Russian disinformation’

Rep. Jim Jordan tore into the media and Washington intelligence experts Thursday for accepting the explanation that Hunter Biden’s controversial emails were nothing more than a Russian disinformation plot hatched days before the 2020 presidential election.

Jordan, R-Ohio, and his Republican colleagues announced that partly because of those emails from Biden’s abandoned laptop, they have assembled a broad range of evidence showing that Biden and then-Vice President Joe Biden were involved in influence peddling in dozens of countries around the world. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the Bidens got rich by “offering access to the family,” and said this raises serious national security issues that need to be investigated.

After Comer described the evidence collected so far, Jordan ripped the dozens of intelligence officials who told the world that information found on Hunter Biden’s laptop was most likely fake news from Russia.

“What part of Mr. Comer’s presentation was Russian disinformation?” Jordan asked. “Never forget what happened on October 19, 2020, 15 days before the most important election we have in our country, who’s going to be our next president of the United States.”

Jordan said former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and dozens of others signed a letter that said news of Hunter Biden’s emails had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

“Of course, that letter became the pretext for suppressing this story, again, just days before the most important election we have in our country,” Jordan said. However, he said reports from major banks highlighting suspicious transactions involving the Biden family and other evidence shows those experts were only trying to protect the Bidens.

“Was JPMorgan’s suspicious activity report to the Treasury Department, was that just a classic earmark of a Russian information operation?” Jordan asked. “How about when Hunter Biden sent the email that Mr. Comer pointed to… asking for keys to his new office space, one for himself, one for President Biden, one for his uncle Jim Biden, and one for the emissary for the chairman of the Chinese energy company CFCC?”

Comer added that while President Biden has said he had no knowledge of his son’s business dealings, the evidence collected shows that statement “is a lie.”

“What part of Mr. Comer’s presentation prompted the FBI to go to Facebook to say, ‘hey, hey, hey, you want to be on the lookout for Russian misinformation here this election season?’ What part of his presentation would prompt that?” Jordan asked.

Jordan said the ongoing work of Republicans to look into evidence provided by Hunter Biden’s laptop has slowly turned the story around in Washington. He said commentators first said the laptop was fake, then that it was real but no one did anything wrong, then that Biden was not aware of his son’s activities, and now that Biden knew a lot but that knowledge did not affect any of his foreign policy decisions.

“That’s how far we have come,” Jordan said.

Jordan is set to chair the House Judiciary Committee in the next Congress, and Comer is set to chair the House Oversight and Reform Committee after Republicans secured a slim House majority in the 2022 midterm election.