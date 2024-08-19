Josh Shapiro denies antisemitism played role in Harris’ VP pick

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro argues antisemitism played no role in Vice President Kamala Harris’ decision to snub him as her VP pick in favor of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump argued earlier this month that Harris chose not to tap Shapiro because he is Jewish, a potential turnoff for Muslim voters in key swing states who are already outraged at the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza.

“They are so bad, if you look, they are so bad to Jewish people. What they’ve done, and the way they talk, and their policy and everything else,” Trump said of Harris and Democrats.

Shapiro responded by arguing that Trump is “trying to use me and trying to use other Jews to divide Americans further.”

DEMOCRAT CALLS OUT LEFT’S ‘STRONG UNDERCURRENT OF ANTISEMITISM’ IN ATTACKS ON POTENTIAL VP PICK SHAPIRO

“Antisemitism played absolutely no role in my dialogue with the vice president. Absolutely none. It is also true that antisemitism is present in our commonwealth, in our country and in some areas within our party, and we have to stand up and speak out against that,” he said.

BBC CHAIR DENIES PLEA FROM 200 JEWISH STAFFERS CALLING FOR FORMAL PROBE INTO ANTISEMITISM AT THE NEWSROOM

Harris and Walz will formally win the Democratic nomination at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week. Walz is scheduled to speak on Wednesday night while Harris will conclude the event Thursday.

The pair have enjoyed a surge in support according to polls, with many showing them tied neck-and-neck with Trump or even holding a slight lead. Democratic enthusiasm has also skyrocketed.

CRACKS IN THE WALL OF MEDIA PRAISE FOR HARRIS? MULTIPLE OUTLETS EVISCERATE VP OVER PRICE CONTROL PLAN

Ex-Obama adviser David Axelrod cautioned against overconfidence in Harris, however, saying Sunday that former President Trump may still be in the lead in the swing states that will decide the race.

“This is still a very competitive race. If the election were today, I‘m not sure who would win, and I think it may well be President Trump because it’s an Electoral College fight,” Axelrod said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A recent survey conducted by Ipsos found Trump and Harris are close or effectively tied in seven swing states: Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, North Carolina, Arizona and Nevada. Harris receives 42% of the vote share in the seven swing states, compared to Trump’s 40% and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy’s 5%.

Fox News’ Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report