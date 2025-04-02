Judge blocks Trump admin from firing federal probationary workers

A federal judge blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from firing federal probationary workers in 19 states and Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

U.S. District Court Judge James Bredar’s order directs 18 federal agencies to “undo” the “purported terminations” of thousands of probationary federal workers before Tuesday, April 8th, though the order only applies to states whose attorneys general brought the case.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.