Judge denied Bill Clinton deposition request in Ghislaine Maxwell case: Jeffrey Epstein docs

Former President Bill Clinton was not required to testify in a defamation case against Ghislaine Maxwell after a judge ruled that one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers had not proven Clinton’s testimony was relevant, newly-unsealed documents showed.

The 2016 ruling was revealed Friday during the third drop of unsealed documents in the defamation case filed against Maxwell by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre.

In the ruling, Giuffre sought to depose butler Juan Alessi, Palm Beach Police Chief Michael Reiter and Clinton.

“The relevance of the testimony of Mr. Reiter and President Clinton have not been adequately established. The motion as to these two depositions is denied,” former Southern District of New York Judge Robert Sweet wrote in his decision.

Of the three requests, only Alessi was approved for a deposition.

The entire former first family has now been named in the unsealed records, although none of the Clintons have been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

A spokesman for the former president earlier this week denied claims in the documents that Epstein and Clinton were close friends.

Last month, a New York federal judge ordered that dozens of documents with the names of people linked to Epstein be unsealed.

Clinton was one of dozens of John Does whose names were unsealed under the court order.

