Judge imposes partial gag order in Trump Org trial, blocking parties from verbal attacks against court staff

The New York judge presiding over the Trump Organization trial imposed a partial gag order to prevent all parties from engaging in any verbal attacks against court staff after former President Trump criticized a member of the judge’s office on social media.

Judge Arthur Engoron on Tuesday afternoon issued an order that he said applies to both the defense and New York Attorney General Letitia James’ team. The gag order only applies to verbal attacks on staff.

Engoron said his order came after a defendant “posted to a social media account a disparaging, untrue and personally identifying post about a member of my staff.”

Engoron added that “personal attacks on members of my court staff are unacceptable, not appropriate” and warned they would not be tolerated.

Without naming the former president, Engoron was referring to a now-deleted Trump post on his Truth Social account about Engoron’s law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

Trump alleged in a Truth Social post that Greenfield had a relationship with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. The post also contained a photo.

“Schumer’s girlfriend, Alison (sic) R. Greenfield, is running this case against me. How disgraceful!” Trump posted. “This case should be dismissed immediately!!”

Trump deleted the post at the beginning of the lunch recess.

The order came during the second day of the non-jury civil trial of Trump, his family and the Trump Organization, which stems from James’ lawsuit that alleges Trump inflated his assets and committed fraud when building his business empire.

Trump was present in the Lower Manhattan courtroom for both Monday and Tuesday’s sessions.

