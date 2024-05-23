Judge orders former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby to forfeit condo; sentencing underway

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was ordered Thursday to forfeit her Florida condo after she was convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud, according to local reports.

A sentencing hearing before a federal judge for Mosby got underway Thursday after a forfeiture hearing. Mosby was previously convicted of one count of mortgage fraud after testifying that she unintentionally made false statements on loan applications to buy two Florida vacation homes.

In November, Mosby was convicted of two counts of perjury by a federal jury after she falsely claimed financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to withdraw money from the city’s retirement fund.

“I’ve done nothing wrong. I’ve done nothing illegal and nothing criminal,” Mosby has said of the convictions.

A jury in February found Mosby not guilty on a second mortgage fraud charge.

Mosby argued that she was the target of a politically and racially motivated prosecution under the Trump administration, and she has asked President Biden to pardon her.

“While pardon applications generally express remorse and regret, what happens when justice was not served and in fact, denied? No such remorse and regret is appropriate in this case,” Mosby’s pardon application states, according to The Associated Press.

Her campaign for clemency has been supported by the Congressional Black Caucus and the NAACP.

Mosby rose to national prominence in 2015 after she charged six police officers in relation to the death of Freddie Gray.

Fox News’ Greg Wehner, Louis Casiano and Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.