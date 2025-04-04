Judge orders Trump administration to return Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador prison
A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to immediately make arrangements for the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis said that Kilmar Abrego Garcia had been illegally deported to El Salvador and said he must be returned by Monday before midnight.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.