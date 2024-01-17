Judge threatens to bar Trump from courtroom over interjections during E Jean Carroll trial

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A judge threatened to bar former President Trump from his civil trial in New York City on Wednesday over his loud reactions to E. Jean Carroll’s testimony claiming he ruined her reputation after she accused him of sexual abuse.

Judge Lewis Kaplan admonished Trump for his audible reactions to Carroll’s testimony in front of the jury, threatening that the former president could be barred from the trial if he continues.

Trump was heard saying “that’s not true,” “it’s a witch hunt” and “it really is a con job” during Carroll’s testimony.

After the jury was excused for lunch, Kaplan told Trump that his right to be present during the trial could be forfeited if he is disruptive.

“Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial,” Kaplan said in an exchange after the jury was excused for lunch, adding: “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that.”

“I would love it,” Trump responded from the defense table.

“I know you would like it. You just can’t control yourself in this circumstance, apparently,” Kaplan said.

“You can’t either,” Trump muttered before walking out.

The judge attempted to crack down on Trump speaking loudly while conferring with his lawyers after Carroll’s lawyer complained about the remarks for a second time.

Carroll testified about the various threats she has received since she accused Trump of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the 1990s, including death threats and threats of rape.

When asked if she regretted her decision, Carroll said, “Only momentarily. I’m very glad I came forward.”

Carroll is seeking $10 million in compensatory damages and millions more in punitive damages.

