Kai Trump posts viral behind-the-scenes inauguration video: ‘My grandpa became the president again’

Kai Madison Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr., garnered nearly 27 million combined views on TikTok and YouTube after posting a vlog of her grandfather’s historic Inauguration Day.

In the 14-minute YouTube video, the 17-year-old is seen getting ready for the day with a hair and makeup team, before heading to a church service.

The family then traveled by car to the U.S. Capitol, where President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

Kai snacked on Red Bull and cookies that she picked up inside the Capitol building, while joking with her father ahead of the ceremony.

Although she was not allowed to film the event, she included a number of clips.

The family got ready for the Liberty Inauguration Ball, where Kai stunned in a silver sequined Sherri Hill gown.

“My favorite part of this dress is the corset part because it just makes it look really flattering,” she said while spinning for the camera. “I also love all the diamonds and silver stuff. I think it looks really nice on my skin tone.”

The dress designer is linked in the teen’s video description, but it is unclear if they have a business relationship. Fox News Digital requested comment.

Kai and her family then dropped by the White House to see President Trump, entering through a side door.

Framed photos in White House hallways featured art of the newly-sworn in president.

The family took pictures in front of the fireplace in the iconic Diplomatic Reception Room.

She then showed her 806,000 subscribers the Green, Blue and Red rooms – a set of three parlors named for their color schemes.

“By the way, welcome to the White House,” she told viewers.

They arrived at the ball where she expressed anxiety about dancing with her father in front of a crowd. Nerves seemed to wear off as the family made a number of other appearances.

She arrived at her hotel around 1 a.m., ready to get some rest before heading out of the nation’s capital the next morning.

In less than a day, the video amassed nearly 1.5 million views and 83,000 likes on YouTube.

Kai made national headlines when she spoke at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July.

During her speech, she explained how the commander in chief was “just a normal grandpa.”

She captured America’s hearts, describing Trump sneaking her candy and soda when her parents weren’t looking, or playing a competitive round of golf.

“When we play golf together, if I’m not on his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head,” she said. “He is always surprised that I don’t let him get to me, but I have to remind him I’m a Trump too.”

Kai committed in August to play collegiate golf at the University of Miami.

Kai’s production/representation, AKA Collective, did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

AKA Collective lists one of its clients as pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau, who posted a viral YouTube video in July playing a round with Trump.