Kai Trump, Trump’s eldest grandchild, applauds ‘caring and loving’ grandfather at RNC: ‘He will fight’

Kai Trump, the eldest grandchild of former President Donald Trump, spoke on day three of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she sharedthe side of her grandpa that “people don’t often see.”

“To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents aren’t looking, he always wants to know how we’re doing in school,” she said.

“When I made the high honor roll, he printed it out to show his friends how proud he was of me,” she added. “He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going, and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I’ll have to call him back later.”

Kai, 17, also reflected on the attempted assassination of her grandfather last Saturday at a rally in Pennsylvania, saying she was “shocked” and found it to be “heartbreaking.”

“On Saturday, I was shocked when I heard that he had been shot, and I just wanted to know if he was okay. It was heartbreaking that someone would do that to another person,” she said.

Kai – who was welcomed to the stage by her father, Donald Trump Jr. – noted that “a lot of people have put my grandfather through hell,” but that “he’s still standing.”

“Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you,” she said. “The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is. He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country, and he will fight every single day to make America great again.”

“Even when he’s going through all these court cases, he always asks me how I’m doing. He always encourages me to push myself to be the most successful person I can be. Obviously, he sets the bar pretty high, but who knows, maybe one day I’ll catch him,” she added.

Kai, the daughter of Don Jr. and Vanessa Trump, now divorced, was recently a regaled guest of Dana White’s at the UFC 303 fight, which she attended opposite her dad. The Florida teen posed for photographs with White, the president of the UFC, former NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers and country music star Jelly Roll, among other A-listers.

Kai, born May 12, 2007, is an enthusiastic golfer. She is active on social media and regularly posts about her golf skills.

Kai also reflected during her speech on instances when she played golf with her grandfather, times when she had to remind him that she’s a “Trump, too.”

“When we play golf together, if I’m not his team, he’ll try to get inside of my head. And he’s always surprised that I don’t let him get to me. But I have to remind him I’m a Trump, too,” she said.

Last year, the Florida native started a YouTube channel. She kickstarted the outreach social media page with a video titled, “Get to know Kai Trump!”

“It should overall be a fun channel,” Kai said in the clip.

As Kai scampers around a golf course, her friend asks questions, and she gives viewers insight into some of her favorite things, which includes pumpkin spice lattes from Starbucks, proscuitto meat and ricotta cheese, and playing pickleball and tennis.

In March, Kai won the ladies’ club championship at the private Trump Golf Club in West Palm Beach. She has posted photographs and clips in the past playing with golf professional and PGA player Bryson DeChambeau.

Mixed into her fitness reels, Kai reminds social media users that she is an undoubted supporter of her grandpa.

