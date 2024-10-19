‘Kamala Era’: DNC launches Taylor Swift-themed campaign in pitch to young voters

The Democratic National Committee on Friday rolled out a Taylor Swift-themed “I Will Vote” campaign to target young voters across battleground states with just over two weeks until Election Day.

The DNC’s “I Will Vote” campaign includes a new Snapchat filter urging young voters to be “fearless” on issues that Democrats say “will decide this election,” including reproductive rights and the economy, while urging them to “learn how to cast their ballot for Vice President Harris this November.”

The ads are set to kick off in Miami, Fla., with a mobile billboard on a boat near Swift’s concert venue in Miami and billboards across the city.

The DNC said the ads are set to “welcome voters to their ‘Kamala Era.'”

The Snapchat filter says, “In My Voting Era,” at the top of the screen and the words “Be fearless for,” where users can select from the following: “democracy; reproductive rights; climate action; student loan debt relief; health care; racial justice; LGBTQ+ rights; economic opportunity; and equality.”

“This election will determine the future for young voters, from student loan debt relief and economic opportunity to whether they have fewer rights than their grandmothers did,” DNC Communications Director Rosemary Boeglin said. “Democrats are reaching out to young voters where they are, from concert venues to social media platforms, to make sure they have the resources they need to cast their ballot.”

Boeglin said Democrats are “not taking any vote for granted, and we’ll continue to make sure young voters across the country know everything that’s at stake and the stark contrast between Vice President Harris’ New Way Forward and Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda.”

“Our country’s youth are mobilized to speak now for the future they deserve, and they’ll elect Vice President Harris, Governor Tim Walz, and Democrats down the ballot in November,” Boeglin said.

The Trump campaign has repeatedly said that it is not involved in the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

Taylor Swift endorsed Harris shortly after the presidential debate between the vice president and former President Donald Trump concluded last month.

Writing on Instagram, the pop star said she will be voting for Harris, because “she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

“I’ve done my research, and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make. I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered!” Swift wrote to her 283 million followers. “I also find it’s much easier to vote early. I’ll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story.”

Swift signed the post: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” in an apparent dig at Trump’s running-mate, Sen. JD Vance, who said in an interview in 2021 that “we are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made, and so they wanna make the rest of the country miserable, too.”