Kamala Harris accepts invitation to debate Trump VP pick

Vice President Kamala Harris has agreed to debate former President Donald Trump’s eventual pick for his running mate.

Harris accepted an invitation to debate Trump’s eventual vice-presidential pick during the summer, offering July 23 and August 13 as options.

Trump is expected to announce his vice-presidential pick during the GOP convention, which begins on July 15.

“I don’t say anything is 100%, but you’re getting pretty close,” Trump said of selecting his running mate. “I’ll be doing it in Milwaukee. We’re going to have a great time.”

An official with the Biden campaign told Politico they “look forward to the Trump campaign accepting one of these dates so that the full debate calendar for this campaign can be set.”

The debate will be broadcast by CBS News and hosted inside the network’s studios.

In a letter obtained by Fox News Digital, the Biden-Harris campaign proposed that the first debate be in late June, after Trump’s New York criminal trial is likely to be over and after Biden returns from meeting with world leaders at the G-7 Summit.

A second presidential debate would occur in September prior to the beginning of early voting.

The Biden-Harris campaign asked that the debates occur inside a TV studio, with microphones that automatically cut off when a speaker’s time limit elapses.

The letter also asked that the debates involve just the two candidates and the moderator — without “an in-person audience with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors” that Trump feeds on.

They also want the debates without the participation of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. or other independent or third-party candidates.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.