Kamala Harris: Admin has duty to stop AI ‘algorithmic discrimination,’ ensure benefits ‘shared equitably’

Vice President Kamala Harris said Monday that it’s the Biden administration’s “duty” to prevent “algorithmic discrimination” when it comes to the field artificial intelligence (AI), and to ensure its benefits are “shared equitably” among society.

Her continuation of what some have called the administration’s effort to make AI “woke” happened during her remarks alongside President Biden at the White House just before he signed an executive order establishing AI standards for private companies.

“I believe we have a moral, ethical and societal duty to make sure that AI is adopted and advanced in a way that protects the public from potential harm and ensure that everyone is able to enjoy its benefits. Since we took office, President Biden and I have worked to uphold that duty,” Harris told a crowd gathered in the White House’s East Room.

“Before generative A.I. captured global attention, President Biden and I convened leaders from across our country, from computer scientists to civil rights leaders, to legal scholars and business leaders, all to help make sure that the benefits of A.I. are shared equitably, and to address predictable threats, such as algorithmic discrimination, data privacy violations, and deep fakes,” she said.

Harris added that the “Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” an administration document that recommends “proactive equity assessments as part of the system design,” would establish “a minimum baseline of responsible AI practices” for private companies operating within the field.

Her comments come after the American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a conservative watchdog group, warned the Biden administration was actively seeking to use AI to promote woke, progressive ideology with left-wing activists leading the effort.

“Under the guise of fighting ‘algorithmic discrimination’ and ‘harmful bias,’ the Biden administration is trying to rig AI to follow the woke left’s rules,” AAF president Tom Jones told Fox News Digital in August.

“Biden is being advised on technology policy, not by scientists, but by racially obsessed social academics and activists. We’re already seen the biggest tech firms in the world, like Google under Eric Schmidt, use their power to push the left’s agenda. This would take the tech/woke alliance to a whole new, truly terrifying level,” Jones said.

The AAF cited the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights as an example.