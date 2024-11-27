Kamala Harris campaign aide admits she never surpassed Trump in internal polls

A top aide to Vice President Kamala Harris during her presidential campaign revealed in a new podcast appearance that internal polls never saw her defeating President-elect Trump.

“We didn’t get the breaks we needed on Election Day,” said Harris senior adviser David Plouffe on “Pod Save America,” a show hosted by staffers of former President Barack Obama.

“I think it surprised people because there was these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw.”

UTAH SENATOR COACHES GOP AIDES ON STRATEGY FOR STREAMLINING TRUMP’S AGENDA THROUGH CONGRESS

Plouffe, along with other top Harris aides Jen O’Malley Dillon, Stephanie Cutter and Quentin Fulks, joined the podcast to share why they believed they lost the election.

Harris had rivaled Trump and even defeated him in numerous respected public polls across the country, which Plouffe acknowledged.

ILHAN OMAR BLASTS HARRIS-WALZ CAMPAIGN FOR COURTING LIZ CHENEY: ‘HUGE MISSTEP’

“When Kamala Harris became the nominee, she was behind. We kind of, you know, climbed back, and even post-debate, you know, we still had ourselves down, you know, in the battleground states, but very close. And so, I think, by the end, it was a jump-ball race.”

While the top advisers on the campaign were apparently aware of Harris’ polling deficit, this information was seemingly obscured to other relevant parties, including those soliciting capital from donors.

TOM COTTON SLAMS ‘PARTISANS AND OBSTRUCTIONISTS’ IN DOD REPORTEDLY PLOTTING TO BLOCK TRUMP PLANS

“That’s not what we were told,” DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser Lindy Li shared with Fox News Digital.

“We were told definitely that she had a shot at winning – it wasn’t even a shot. I was even told that Pennsylvania was looking good, that we would win 3-4 swing states.”

“And on the night of election night… we were told that we were going to win Iowa.”

CONGRESS HAS JUST WEEKS TO AVOID A PARTIAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFTER THANKSGIVING

According to Li, it is “absolutely not” normal for a campaign to obscure this type of information.

“I’ve been doing this since I graduated from college more than a decade [ago]. Absolutely not.”

She also shared that donors’ trust will need to be gained back because of the daylight between what the campaign was telegraphing about its situation and the reality. “But like for some casual donors, they’re going to be like, no f—ing way,” Li said.

“It’s not that he’d beat her that’s a shock. It’s the extent to which he beat her. It wasn’t even close. It was a decisive defeat.”