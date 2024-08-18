Kamala Harris on the hot seat for ‘hiding’ from American people and her ‘Kamalanomics’ plan to increase taxes

Resounding calls for Vice President Kamala Harris to conduct press interviews are mounting after the Democratic presidential nominee unveiled her economic plan days before heading to her party’s national convention in Chicago.

Tim Murtaugh, senior adviser to the Trump campaign, told Fox News Digital Harris is running the “most deceitful campaign in history” as she “hides from the American people.”

Murtaugh added that Harris is following President Biden’s lead in avoiding the media.

“While she hides from the American people like Joe Biden always does, she’s pretending to hold the opposite position on everything she’s ever stood for as a San Francisco liberal,” the Republican nominee’s adviser said.

Harris has gone 27 days without giving a formal interview or holding a press conference since Biden dropped out of the race and she quickly rose to take his spot.

CNN’s Jim Acosta pressed a Harris campaign spokesperson Wednesday on why she had avoided doing a press conference.

Harris communications director Michael Tyler said she and her running mate, Tim Walz, had been “busy” traveling across the country and conducting campaign rallies.

Tyler assured Acosta that Harris would be sitting down for an interview by the end of the month.

On Wednesday, Harris announced that, as president, she would institute a federal price-fixing plan “on food and groceries” in an attempt to stop “big corporations” from taking advantage of consumers.

Harris has framed her economic road map, dubbed by social media pundits as “Kamalanomics,” as an “opportunity economy” plan. Her price control plan includes expanded down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers and providing a $6,000 child tax credit for first-time parents.

Murtaugh told Fox News Digital Harris is choosing not to say that her economic policy supports higher taxes for Americans.

“On taxes, she’s promised to eliminate the Trump tax cuts, and she voted against the package when it expanded the child tax credit,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what she says today. When she had the choice, she supported higher taxes.

“No wonder her handlers don’t want her to talk. Every time she does, she causes problems for herself.”

Since Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz joined the Harris ticket as her running mate, Trump gave press conferences at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and Bedminster, New Jersey, and was part of a lengthy sit-down with tech billionaire and supporter Elon Musk.

Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, has spoken to reporters multiple times in that period and has appeared on a series of shows.