Kamala Harris reacts to anti-Israel riots at DC’s Union Station

Vice President Kamala Harris has released a statement condemning anti-Israel riots that disrupted Washington D.C.’s busiest station.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee released the statement Thursday, nearly 24 hours after the violent protests against visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began.

“Yesterday, at Union Station in Washington, D.C. we saw despicable acts by unpatriotic protesters and dangerous hate-fueled rhetoric,” Harris said. “I condemn any individuals associating with the brutal terrorist organization Hamas, which has vowed to annihilate the State of Israel and kill Jews. “

Anti-Israel demonstrators descended on Washington, D.C., on Wednesday as Netanyahu addressed Congress in a scene that quickly turned chaotic.

At least one demonstrator, whose face was covered, was spotted by Fox News carrying what appeared to be the flag of the terrorist group Hamas while others were heard shouting “allahu Akbar.”

At Union Station, agitators burned an American flag and vandalized a statue with the words “Hamas is coming.” Rioters also took down American flags and replaced them with the Palestinian flag.

“Pro-Hamas graffiti and rhetoric is abhorrent and we must not tolerate it in our nation,” Harris wrote.

The statement came just minutes after Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance criticized Harris on social media for failing to acknowledge the riot.

“Anti-American and pro-Hamas rioters burned the American flag in front of the US Capitol, and the woman who wants to be our president is still refusing to condemn it,” Vance said on X.

Harris said in her statement, “I condemn the burning of the American flag. That flag is a symbol of our highest ideals as a nation and represents the promise of America. It should never be desecrated in that way.”

“I support the right to peacefully protest, but let’s be clear: Antisemitism, hate and violence of any kind have no place in our nation,” the vice-president concluded.

Fox News Digital's Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.