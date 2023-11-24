Kamala Harris roasted for Thanksgiving pic: ‘Is that a gas stove?’

Vice President Kamala Harris faced criticism on social media after sharing a post of her and second husband Doug Emhoff posing next to a gas stove on Thanksgiving despite the Biden administration’s proposal earlier this year advocating for the ban of gas stoves.

“From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving,” Harris posted on X.

Several conservatives pointed out the gas stove in the photo.

“Is that a gas stove?” Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., responded.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker and America First activist Laura Loomer also posted about the observation.

The Biden administration previously claimed they planned to ban gas stoves after U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission’s top leader, Richard Trumka Jr., told Bloomberg “a ban on gas stoves is on the table” over health concerns.

“This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Trumka later said it would not apply to existing stoves, but only to new products.

That idea was scrapped, but it was followed by a proposed Department of Energy (DOE) regulation that would impose tough new energy efficiency standards for gas stoves.

The House of Representatives approved an amendment in March – with help from several Democrats – that would prevent the DOE from implementing strict new regulations on gas stoves that most stoves on the market today would not be able to meet.

The House voted 251 to 181 in favor of the amendment from Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., to a larger energy policy bill, and 29 Democrats voted with the GOP.

About 38% of American households, or roughly 40 million, use natural gas to cook in their homes.

The White House and vice president’s office did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.