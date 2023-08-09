Kamala Harris to hold ‘grassroots reception’ on wealthy Martha’s Vineyard

Vice President Kamala Harris will oddly hold a “grassroots reception” on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts on behalf of the Biden-Harris re-election campaign, despite the island being a playground for America’s rich and famous.

According to a report by The Vineyard Gazette, the Saturday fundraiser will be hosted by the Biden Victory Fund as well as a number of wealthy individuals, including a bank executive, former Obama official, a political consultant and actor Wendell Pierce.

It’s unclear why the event is described as a “grassroots reception” given its ticket prices ranging from $50 to $10,000, and its seemingly well-connected hosts. The Biden-Harris campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

TRUMP MOCKERY OF CHRISTIE’S WEIGHT TAKES A TURN AFTER AUDIENCE MEMBER CHIMES IN: ‘DON’T CALL HIM A FAT PIG’

The report said the exact time and location of the event weren’t disclosed on the invitation, but that it was being paid for “by the joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden for President, the Democratic National Committee, and several state democratic parties.”

The report also noted a previous campaign-related visit to the island by Harris last August, and that her sister, Maya Lakshmi Harris, owns a home there.

RED STATE DEMOCRAT ATTEMPTS TO BUCK TRENDS WITH CONSERVATIVE VOTERS AMID BRUTAL RE-ELECTION FIGHT

Martha’s Vineyard status as a haven for liberal elites was elevated last September when Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent two planes full of migrants there, sparking outrage from Democrats and members of the liberal media.

Former President Barack Obama also owns a home on the island.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP