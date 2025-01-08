Kansas secretary of state launches 2026 GOP gubernatorial bid for seat held by 2-term Democrat

FIRST ON FOX: Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is launching a campaign for the state’s Democrat-held governor’s seat in 2026, announcing his run exclusively with Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

Schwab, who is running as a Republican, is seeking to replace Kansas’ Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have held the seat for eight years when her term ends next cycle.

“We need to return to the values and principles that have always fueled us, and gave me the strength to lead in Topeka,” Schwab, Kansas’ two-term secretary of state, said in a press release shared with Fox News Digital. “I have a proven conservative record. And a servant’s heart. It’s important for Kansas to take the right path.”

Schwab was first elected to the Kansas House of Representatives in 2002, serving as speaker pro tempore of the state’s House of Representatives before being elected secretary of state in 2018.

KANSAS GOVERNOR VETOES BILL BANNING TRANSGENDER TREATMENT TO MINORS, ABORTION RESTRICTIONS

“A Christian, a father, and a believer in the American dream. I believe that to do something great, you need to throw off the chains holding you back,” Schwab said in his official campaign launch. “For Kansas, that’s big government, and that is why I am running for Governor.”

TRUMP’S CONVINCING 2024 VICTORY SETS HOUSE GOP UP FOR HOME-FIELD ADVANTAGE IN 2026 MIDTERMS

Schwab noted his alignment with President-elect Donald Trump on several key issues as one of the reasons he is launching a bid for governor.

Specifically, Schwab noted in his first campaign ad that, if elected, he intends to stop China from buying farmland, increase security as it pertains to elections and cut property taxes.

The candidate, who made his Christian faith a focal point of his campaign launch, also highlighted that he wants the U.S. to return to the “values that have always fueled us.”

Although the state currently has a Democrat governor, its leadership is predominantly Republican, with two GOP senators and three of its four congressional seats held by Republicans.

Kelly, who has served two terms as governor, insinuated that she might not seek re-election in the 2026 midterms.

“It is really time for me to move on and to let others come up and serve,” Kelly told KCUR’s Up To Date in 2024.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the recently elected chair of the Republican Governors Association, said the Kansas race is going to be a top priority for the GOP in 2026.

“I’m going to be very engaged, you can rest assured, to making sure that my [successors] are Republican,” Kemp, who is term-limited next cycle, previously told Fox News Digital.

“We’ll be working with the Trump administration and a lot of other people to make sure that that’s happening not only in Georgia, but in other states around the country, in places like Kansas, where we have a Democratic governor right now, in places like Arizona, where we have a really good shot at winning the governor’s races. So we’re going to be on offense.”