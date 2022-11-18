Kari Lake lawyers up ahead of potential legal fight in Arizona governor race

Arizona Republican Kari Lake is lawyering up and could look to legally contest the result of the governor race after it was officially called for Democratic Governor-elect Katie Hobbs on Monday.

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has refused to concede as she claims her voters were unfairly disenfranchised or otherwise faced delays and disadvantages on Election Day.

“Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week,” Lake said in a new video on Thursday. “I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”

She has also traveled to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, ahead of a potential legal fight.

In the new 2.5-minute video, her latest public comment, Lake described the long lines that voters face as “unforgivable.”

She also pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers at various vote centers in Maricopa County.

“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable,” she said.

Republicans in the state asked a judge to extend the hours at polling places because of the issues but the request was declined.

Lake also said called on Hobbs, the state’s current Secretary of State, to recuse herself from any role in the election process. The Secretary of State office creates election procedures and certifies equipment. It is not responsible for counting ballots.

Hobbs’ position helped her garner national attention as she defended Arizona’s election results in 2020 — which backed now-President Joe Biden over Trump, who unsuccessfully tried to overturn the results.

Lake, a former TV news anchor who stepped down last year after 22 years with the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, decided to run for governor thanks in part to her strong support for Trump, who returned the favor in her race.

Trump’s endorsement ultimately helped her win the GOP nomination over a candidate backed by term-limited GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.