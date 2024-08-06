Kari Lake to hold ‘Democrats for Lake’ event after Democrats tout Republican support for Harris, Gallego

GOP Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake announced Tuesday an event that will feature current and former Democrats supporting her campaign.

The coalition, called “Democrats/former Democrats for Kari Lake & America First,” was revealed after Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign announced its “Republicans for Harris” initiative, which held a press conference in Mesa, Arizona, and after Lake’s opponent for Senate, Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., announced his “Republicans and Independents for Ruben” coalition.

Lake called on members of the press to give her event, which will be held Thursday, as much coverage as the events for Harris and Gallego.

“Hello Media— We see how you have given Kamala and her favorite liberal congressman Ruben Gallego so much news coverage of their ‘Republicans’ for Kamala/Ruben/America Last press conferences,” Lake wrote on the social media platform X.

“We ask that you give us equal coverage of our event coming Thursday. It’s called Democrats/former Democrats for Kari Lake & America First,” she continued. “Clear your schedule and we’ll let you know the time/place to meet us. I promise this will be eye-opening.”

Gallego announced on Sunday endorsements from 40 Republicans and independents, including officials and operatives who have shown support for other Democrats, in an effort to prove he has appeal across the aisle as he seeks to defeat Lake in November, according to The Arizona Republic.

At least 10 of these supporters for Gallego have also endorsed Harris for president, the outlet noted.

Republicans for Harris, consisting of “Never Trumpers,” also officially launched on Sunday, in an initiative that features several former officials, including former Trump White House officials Stephanie Grisham and Olivia Troye, as Harris’ campaign looks to rebrand her more moderately ahead of November’s presidential election against former President Trump.

Lake and Gallego will also face off in the general election in November. Arizona’s open Senate seat, currently held by outgoing Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, is rated as “Lean Democratic” by non-partisan political handicapper the Cook Political Report.