Karine Jean-Pierre praises Biden’s decision to exit 2024 race as ‘selfless act’

In the second White House press briefing since President Biden announced he would not be seeking a second term in office, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted again his decision was not based on his health and that he would be finishing his term.

“President Biden will go down in history as one of the nation’s greatest presidents, accomplishing more in nearly four years than most presidents do in eight years,” Jean-Pierre said.

She read from a statement issued by Biden, saying, “I have given my heart and my soul to our nation like so many others have, and I have been blessed a million times in return, with the love and support of the American people.”

Jean-Pierre said Biden made it clear Wednesday night during his address that, over the next six months, he will be focused on doing his job as president and building on his historic results for the American people.

“So, I want to start by saying that what the country witnessed last night was historic. We saw the leadership we always see from Joe Biden. We saw a man who, as he has always done, put the country first, surrounded by his family,” Jean-Pierre said. “You heard the president say, ‘I revere this office, but I love my country more.’”

Jean-Pierre continued explaining the reason behind Biden dropping out of the 2024 race, saying he feels the defense of democracy is more important than any title.

“I draw strength and find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union is not about me. It’s about you, your families, your futures. It’s about we, the people, and I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation,” Jean-Pierre said, quoting Biden.

“That is the best way to unite our nation. This is a selfless act, something that very few politicians would ever do,” Jean-Pierre said.

Biden had said before that only three things could sway him from pursuing reelection: the Lord Almighty, a medical condition and if his team showed him that he could not win. When pressed on the issue, Jean-Pierre repeated that his decision was not based on his health.

“I can just tell you it’s not a medical decision because I’ve been asked before, and we answer that, very straightforward and in a very direct way. I’m just not going to get beyond that,” Jean-Pierre said.