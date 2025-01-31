Kash Patel turns tables on Dem senator with viral response: ‘You’ve got two minutes’

Conservatives on social media praised Kash Patel, President Donald Trump’s nominee for FBI director, after a thorny exchange with Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., during his confirmation hearing on Thursday.

“That’s a general statement and a mischaracterization of what I said,” Patel told Klobuchar in response to questioning about a past quote that the senator suggested showed Patel believes some U.S. Capitol Police officers lied under oath during the Jan. 6 hearings.

“I encourage you to read the rest of the interviews,” Patel added. “This is why snippets of information are often misleading and detrimental to this committee’s advice and consent.”

Klobuchar responded, “If you consent, I would love to have five hours of questions, and then I could read the whole transcripts.”

“You’ve got two minutes,” Patel responded.

“Wow,” Klobuchar replied before moving to another topic.

Numerous conservatives on social media praised Patel for his “sass” during the exchange.

“Amy Klobuchar continues to get outmaneuvered by Kash Patel at every turn of this committee hearing,” Townhall.com columnist Dustin Grage posted on X.

“Damnnnn,” Mark Levin show producer Rich Sementa posted on X. “Kash Patel For The Win.”

“SAVAGE,” conservative commentator Benny Johnson posted on X.

“My favorite moment from this hearing,” former Trump campaign fundraiser Caroline Wren posted on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to Klobuchar’s office for comment.