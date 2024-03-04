Kentucky Dem suggests child sex dolls could protect kids from pedophiles: ‘Gives them a release’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Kentucky Democrat suggested sex dolls styled to resemble children could help prevent pedophiles from abusing kids, sparking condemnation and outrage from Republicans in the state.

“This might be the most disturbing thing you see today. Watch KY Democratic Senator Karen Berg propose Child Sex Dolls for Pedophiles. This type of disturbing proposition has no place in the Commonwealth,” the Republican Party of Kentucky posted Friday with video of her comments.

The post was in response to Democratic state Sen. Karen Berg saying in a committee hearing on Thursday that “minor-attracted persons” could benefit from sex dolls that look like children, arguing the dolls could give pedophiles a “release” that might prevent them from abusing kids.

“There are what they call ‘MAPS,’ Minor Attracted Persons, and the limited amount of research that’s done on these dolls, guys, suggest that they actually – for people who are attracted to minors – that these dolls actually decrease their proclivity to go out and attack children,” Berg said, according to video of the hearing. “That it actually gives them a release that makes them less likely to go outside of their home.”

Kentucky lawmakers were discussing a bill, HB 207, which would make it a felony to be in possession of a sex doll that is styled like a child, as well as making trafficking, importing or promoting child sex dolls a felony, the Courier Journal reported. The bill would also include AI-generated photos of children in the state’s law against viewing and promoting sexual images of minors.

Berg argued that she had Googled child sex dolls the night prior to the committee meeting, as she was “completely unfamiliar” with such dolls, and found research indicating they could be helpful with pedophiles’ “proclivities.”

“What was interesting, is the research did not support the same conclusions for people who were adult-attracted using dolls,” she said.

Social media commenters and critics have since lambasted the state senator for her “disturbing” comments.

“Why has Andy Beshear not yet condemned remarks by a Democrat suggesting child sex dolls have a place in our society? Are those views part of his Team Kentucky?” the Republican Party of Kentucky said in a post on X last week.

“He ought to take a strong stance against such rhetoric to safeguard Kentucky’s children.”

“The right thing to do would be to immediately remove her from the building and from office,” Indiana attorney Aleks Djuricic posted on X.

“The fact that Senator Berg tried to normalize pedophiles by calling them ‘minor attracted person’ says it all. Hey @karenforky, your sick child sex dolls won’t protect children from rape, only prison will do that,” Kelley Paul, author and wife of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, tweeted Saturday of Berg’s comments.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s office told Fox News Digital on Sunday that the “Governor disagrees” with Berg’s remarks last week and supports HB 207’s passage.

“The Governor disagrees with the comments,” Beshear’s communications director Crystal Staley said. “He fully supports and will sign the bill. The administration has also worked with the Kentucky State Police and Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky on the bill’s content.”

Following the backlash, Berg released a statement saying she voted in favor of outlawing child sex dolls and that she “regrets” if her comments Thursday conveyed she supported pedophilia.

“As a mom and a physician, I am of course deeply concerned with the harm of pedophilia and I regret if my question in committee didn’t convey that. I voted in favor of House Bill (HB) 207 to outlaw child-sex dolls, a stance that aligns with my commitment to safeguarding the well-being of our youth and holding perpetrators accountable.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Berg’s office Sunday for comment on the matter, but did not immediately receive a reply.