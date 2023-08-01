Kentucky education commissioner leaves for Western Michigan University job

Kentucky’s education commissioner is leaving to take a job at a university in Michigan.

Commissioner of Education Jason Glass said Monday that he will step down on Sept. 29 to become an associate vice president of teaching and learning at Western Michigan University. Glass was appointed to the state education department’s top job in 2020.

Glass arrived in the job six months into the COVID-19 pandemic “and made swift and strategic responses to ensure that learning continued and that the health and well-being of students and educators remained a top priority,” a media release from the Department of Education said.

Glass, who served under Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, was repeatedly criticized by Republican lawmakers and GOP gubernatorial candidates for his support for inclusive LGBTQ policies in schools. Glass had been looking for a new job out of the state since at least May.

Glass thanked the state at the Department of Education and said he has “a heart full of gratitude.”