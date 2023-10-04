Kentucky Gov. Beshear partially unveils state budget proposal

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear unveiled a portion of his state budget proposal Tuesday that deals with infrastructure, including funding requests for improving drinking water, affordable housing and road and bridge improvements.

Beshear, who is running for reelection against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, said the state’s economy is “red-hot” and should use a historic budget surplus to make further infrastructure investments.

“To capitalize on this exciting momentum, we must invest in infrastructure projects that help us continue to build that better Kentucky we all want,” Beshear said. “One where all our families can prosper and secure a good paying job.”

Beshear would have to be reelected to a second term in November to make the budget proposals to state lawmakers, who will convene for their annual session in January.

The proposals include a request for $500 million in state funds for clean water programs over two years, to match $500 million in federal dollars for clean water that have been allocated to the state since 2021.

Beshear said Tuesday he would ask the Republican-dominated General Assembly for $100 million to fund construction and renovations at the state’s career and technical education centers, as well as another $10 million from the General Fund for affordable housing initiatives.

Beshear said he would also ask state lawmakers for $200 million to continue construction of the Mountain Parkway and Interstate 69 project, and he is proposing another $50 million for bridge repairs around the state.