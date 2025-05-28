Key Biden staffers asked to testify on alleged role in mental decline ‘cover-up’

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is demanding several high-ranking staffers in former President Joe Biden’s White House appear for transcribed interviews on their suspected roles working “behind the scenes” to “cover up” the former president’s significant mental decline during his term.

Comer, who leads the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, sent interview requests to four key Biden White House aides — former director of the Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, former assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, former senior adviser to the first lady Anthony Bernal and former deputy director of Oval Office operations Ashley Williams.

Comer said that all of these high-ranking staffers worked “behind the scenes” and “ran interference for President Biden” to avoid his worsening condition from being discovered during his time in office.

The chairman has also requested a transcribed interview with Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Comer told Fox News last week that these “unelected bureaucrats” had an overwhelming influence over Biden and were possibly serving as “de facto” presidents in his stead.

“Today, we are calling on President Biden’s physician and former White House advisors to participate in transcribed interviews so we can begin to uncover the truth,” Comer said in a statement.

The GOP effort comes shortly after the release of “Original Sin” by CNN host Jake Tapper and Axios reporter Alex Thompson, which claims that the Biden White House was going all out trying to control the perception of the aging president’s failing health. The book exposes the cover-up of Biden’s decline and his decision to run for re-election.

Tapper said during an interview with Piers Morgan on Monday that what Biden’s aides did to hide his condition from the public could be “even worse” than the Watergate scandal during Richard Nixon’s presidency.

“It is a scandal. It is without question, and maybe even worse than Watergate in some ways,” said Tapper. “The only reason we invoke Watergate is just to make clear like, it’s not Watergate — this is an entirely separate scandal, maybe even worse.”

In his letters, Comer said that while the committee has been investigating the cover-up for nearly a year, “newfound details regarding President Biden’s obvious decline demand renewed scrutiny of White House personnel actions and knowledge of relevant information over the course of the prior administration.”

Comer said the committee is seeking “to understand who made key decisions and exercised the powers of the executive branch during the Biden Administration.”

“The cover-up of President Biden’s obvious mental decline is a historic scandal,” he said. “The American people deserve to know when this decline began, how far it progressed, and who was making critical decisions on his behalf.”

Recalling the Oversight Committee’s previous attempts to subpoena these staffers, Comer said that “the Biden White House blocked these individuals from providing testimony.” Now, he said that “any continued obstruction will be met with swift and decisive action.” If the staffers and physician do not honor his request, Comer said the “next step” will be issuing subpoenas, compelling them to testify.

On Tuesday, Comer floated the possibility of also issuing subpoenas to former White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre as well as Hunter Biden and Jill Biden.

“Obviously, we’re interested in Jean Pierre. … We’re also interested in Jill Biden and Hunter Biden,” he said, adding that “if the trail leads us to the next step, which many believe would be perhaps Jill Biden and Hunter Biden, then we will go there.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Tanden, Tomasini, Bernal, Williams, O’Connor and Jean-Pierre for comment.